US rapper Meek Mill gets dragged for not knowing ‘how Africans listen to his music’

Netizens from all corners of the world were irked by American rapper Robert Rihmeek William, professionally known as Meek Mill, after how South African and Nigerian fans listened to his music. The American rapper took to X, to question how fans in these countries received his music, leading to the rapper being dragged for not knowing that his music was distributed worldwide through music streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music.

“Do a lot of people play my music in South Africa I remember having on big show their few years back … how do yall listen to our music in South Africa???? On what platform or in Nigeria?” he questioned. Do a lot of people play my music in South Africa I remember having on big show their few years back … how do yall listen to our music in South Africa???? On what platform or in Nigeria? — MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 20, 2024 The rapper’s post received over 16.8m views on X with some users offended by his question and others being amused. X user, @MeshackBevhula, commented: “Youtube and other streaming platforms would have simply provided you with stats, but you just chose to disrespect us...”

Youtube and other streaming platforms would have simply provided you with stats, but you just chose to disrespect us... — Meshack Mathe Bevhula (@MeshackBevhula) January 21, 2024 @selina_m85, said: “The level of dumbness from you is insane yoh, im appalled 😩🚮🚮hayi please do better, do research. You still have time in this new year. You can't possibly be this old & stupid.” The level of dumbness from you is insane yoh, im appalled 😩🚮🚮hayi please do better, do research. You still have time in this new year. You can't possibly be this old & stupid. pic.twitter.com/3Ps2ohbXeW — Mfazi_Wephepha🙏💰🇿🇦 (@selina_m85) January 21, 2024 Whilst another user, @STFUWARLO, commented: “We don’t have any music streaming services in Nigeria. We have this guy he’s the only one that has access to Spotify, he’s a town crier he comes every Friday to perform your songs for us. “This is how we listen to your music. I hope this helps.”

We don’t have any music streaming services in Nigeria. We have this guy he’s the only one that has access to Spotify, he’s a town crier he comes every Friday to perform your songs for us. This is how we listen to your music.



I hope this helps pic.twitter.com/RxFPUWCXFa — Warlo (@STFUWARLO) January 20, 2024 According to the rapper, the question was prompted as he was conducting his own personal market research to find out which parts of Africa loved him the most. “I was asking how they listen to music in Africa because I wanna handle my business none of my contracts say they have rights to distribute me in Africa … basically looking for the money trail? Idk what platforms used in South Africa lol,” said Mill. I was asking how they listen to music in Africa because I wanna handle my business none of my contracts say they have rights to distribute me in Africa … basically looking for the money trail? Idk what platforms used in South Africa lol — MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 22, 2024 X users still weren’t having it with some of them expressing their frustration and asking Mill to stop with the questions.