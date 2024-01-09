‘Uthando Nes’thembu’ returns for season 7

South African polygamist Musa Mseleku and his four wives (and their children) are returning to your TV screens this January. The Mselekus are back for season 7 of “Uthando Nes’thembu”, a reality show that portrays what it’s like to be in a polygamous marriage.

Taking to Instagram, Mseleku expressed his gratitude for the love he and his family receive from God and for their supporters. “Thank you, Almighty God, for being so kind to the Mseleku’s, we are highly favoured. Thank you so much, Mzansi, for being so in love with this family. We are humbled and highly honoured to be back on your platforms. January 25, we have a date.” As expected, viewers cannot wait to see what the big family have in store this season.

“The Mseleku Empire😍😍😍😍 beautiful family cant wait for the new season 7,” commented @ndinguyemagaba. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Musa Mseleku (@musamseleku) In other news, South Africans will be introduced to two new reality shows in February, “Chocolate Kings” and “Widows Unveiled”. “Chocolate Kings” centres on the lives of male strippers and exotic dancers.

“Widows Unveiled” is a show that follows the lives of women who were married to dated some of the late entertainment pioneers such as rapper Hip Hop Pantsula, Mandoza and Menzi Ngubane. While reality shows are fun and entertaining, producers must also bring back educational shows for the youth. Back in the day, millennials had “Soul City”, “Soul Buddiez” and “Tshisa”, which played a huge role in shaping the lives of the youth, especially those who grew up in the township.