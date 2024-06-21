Vaughn Lucas is the latest addition to the cast of 'Diepe Waters'

Vaughn Lucas is the latest cast addition to kykNET’s popular telenovela, “Diepe Waters”. Renowned for his roles in “Isidingo”, “7de Laan”, “Getroud met rugby” and “Legacy”, the veteran actor will be slipping into the role of André Jordaan.

André enters the series as Jacques Swarts’s (played by Werner Coetser) childhood friend. He left the country to play rugby overseas and is back in SA to work for his father’s construction company. A scene from “Diepe Waters”. Picture: Supplied. Sparks fly when he sees Theresa (Mandi du Plooy-Baard) again.

Du Plooy-Baard also recently joined show for a storyline that rocks the boat. According to Lucas, although André became an international rugby player and Jacques emerged as a world-renowned swimmer, their bond as each other’s “brother from another mother” has always remained strong. “No matter what life throws at them, they are always there for each other,” said Lucas.

His fans are thrilled to see him on the small screen from Monday, June 24. Prior to bagging this role, Lucas spent the last few years working in multi-lingual series and acting in an award-winning stage production. “I played roles in various English and Afrikaans film and television productions. I also did some international work and a play, ‘Ruined’, at the Market Theatre,” he said.

A scene from “Diepe Waters”. Picture: Supplied. Despite his success in the industry, Lucas still dreams about acting opposite American actor, Neal McDonough. “He is a phenomenal, very underrated actor who always plays such good baddies. Sir Christopher Lee is unfortunately no longer with us, but I would have given anything to play any role opposite him.” This year, the former “Isidingo” actor plans to venture into other businesses but assures fans that they will see more of him on the small screen.