Vicky Sampson teams up with newcomer Mahlatze Vokal for uplifting new single

Who can forget that moment when legendary singer Vicky Sampson serenaded Mzansi and the world at the 1996 African Cup of Nations? Now the “Afrikan Dream” hitmaker is back to offer the nation another inspiring single titled, “You Are the Light”.

Sampson teamed up with raising star Mahlatze Vokal on the new record, which is set for release on Wednesday, May 29, the day on which South Africans head to the polls to vote. Mahlatze Vokal and Vicky Sampson. Picture: Supplied Born in Limpopo, Vokal is planting his feet as an Afro-urban soul artist. According to a statement: “His journey has seen him explore various creative avenues before returning to his first love – music. His stage name, Mahlatze Vokal, translates to ‘blessings’, and his talent is a true gift to the South African music scene.”

Meanwhile, South Africans will always remember Sampson's iconic rendition of “Afrikan Dream”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marcomm Group (Pty) Ltd (@marcommgroup) “I can't wait for Mzansi to hear this single. This is my first real collaboration with a South African artist and I'm so grateful for the opportunity. Mahlatze and I share a vision for a brighter future for this country,” she said. She added that although their backgrounds are different, music united them.

“We both hope this song will uplift and inspire the nation, reminding everyone of the power they hold within themselves,” said the award-winning singer. Vokal echoed Sampson's sentiment: “Working with Vicky Sampson has been an incredible honour. “Her voice is legendary, and her passion for music is truly inspiring. ‘You are the Light’ is a song about hope and unity, a message we believe South Africa needs especially on this important day of voting.”