Victoria Beckham reunites with Spice Girls at star-studded birthday bash

All five Spice Girls reunited to perform at Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party over the weekend. The fashion designer was joined by her family - including husband David Beckham and their four children Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19 and 12-year-old Harper - and friends at Oswald's in Mayfair, London, to celebrate the milestone.

Guests were treated to the group getting up on stage together for the first time since the London Olympics closing ceremony in 2012 to sing along to their hit single, “Stop”, complete with original choreography. David shared footage of the moment Victoria, Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Mel B (Melanie Brown) and Mel C (Melanie Chisholm) sang together on Instagram and wrote: “I mean come on x @victoriabeckham @melaniecmusic @officialmelb @emmaleebunton @gerihalliwellhorner [green, yellow, red, purple, blue and white heart emojis] (sic)" Insiders said having all her former bandmates at the party "meant the world" to Victoria, whose green dress from her own label was accessorised with crutches as she is still not recovered from a recent ankle injury.

A source told MailOnline: “They were a huge part of her life and they shared so much together. "They were special days and so of course to have them there to mark her 50th was just wonderful for her. It made everything so perfect." Other guests at the party included friends Tom Cruise, Eva Longoria, Salma Hayek, Gordon and Tana Ramsay, Marc Anthony, Guy Ritchie, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham, but Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz Beckham was forced to miss the bash to be with her grandmother after her relative fell ill.