‘Viewers are going to be blown away’: Thembinkosi Mthembu on ‘Adulting’ season 2

It has been an eventful year for local acting sensation Thembinkosi Mthembu. He received rave reviews for his portrayal of King Dingiswayo on Mzansi Magic’s “Shaka iLembe”.

The “Hunk of The Year” Feather Award winner has also had a lead role on Showmax’s “Outlaws” as well as playing the no-nonsense and conniving Mabutho Dimba on “The River”. And yet another role in which the KwaZul-Natal-born actor had viewers glued to their screens this year was in the hit local series “Adulting”. In the 13-part drama series, which was the first Showmax Original from the award-winning production house Tshedza Pictures, Mthembu played Bonga.

He was joined by another fan-favourite, Nhlanhla Kunene, who played Eric, Luthando BU Mthembu as Vuyani, and Thabo Rammusi as Mpho. The cast of Adulting. Together, the group, who are all friends from varsity, took viewers on their comedic and relatable challenges as the men attempted to navigate the complexities of life, work, and relationships, with their tight bond uniting them. And with season two of “Adulting”, which set to premiere on Showmax on December 4, Mthembu is thrilled for South Africans to witness the boys in action yet again.

This is what Mthembu had to say ahead of the “Adulting” season two premiere: You’ve had an amazing couple of years. How are you handling all of the fame and success? To be honest with you, I really just stay at home. My main focus is all about the work. Working back to back with all these projects has helped with honing my craft.

When need be, I do go out and I do appreciate all the love I've been receiving from the public. I'm happy that after all these years, the hard work is seen and appreciated. What’s been the most outrageous request you've read on social media from a fan? [Laughs] There have been so many! Without being too detailed, I’ve had someone ask me to do to them the things I do in bed with other female characters.

How has the reunion been with your fellow cast members this season? We really get along, which makes getting into the swing of things and the brotherhood we’re portraying much easier for us. When we started working on Season 2, we had the same conversation we had when we stepped on set for Season 1. That conversation was all about ensuring we give our all to this project. This is our baby and we were going to give it all the attention and care it deserved in order for the new season to be as successful as the first one.

Are there any character traits about Bonga you relate to? There are many. First, Bonga is all about family. With all the success he’s garnered, and the women, it’s his family who are still number one. His being a hard worker is also a character trait in Bonga I relate to and appreciate. Bonga is also an all-around good friend. Yes, there’s time for fun, but he always makes sure he checks in on his boys.

If you were Bonga’s older brother, what advice would you give him? I'd first advise Bonga to go to therapy. Secondly, I’d tell him to not let his past, or rather his parents’ past, dictate the outcome of his life, especially when it comes to relationships. For example, in Season 1 there’s a scene where Bonga confesses to his father about his fear of commitment because of his father’s past failures to commit to his mother.

So with that, I’d encourage him to take control of his relationships and to take risks – as he does with his friendships and businesses. I’d encourage him to be a man and do better than his father did, and to always remember to stick to his promises when it comes to relationships. Are you feeling the pressure with season 1 setting a new record for the most first-day views on Showmax of any drama series?

Yes, there is a bit of pressure about topping season 1, but I do believe season 2 will do it justice. Viewers are going to be blown away by the journey each character is going to embark on. I’m also especially excited about my storyline, there’s a lot viewers will get to learn about Bonga as he begins to learn and unlearn the many facets of his life. Meanwhile, “Adulting” season two is also set to feature some new faces. This includes acclaimed media personality Nomalanga Shozi, who will play Botle Kompie, a lead character, and Bonga’s new love interest.