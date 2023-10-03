Vusi Nova diagnosed with high blood pressure: ‘I thought it’s the end of me’

A few days ago award-winning afropop star Vusi Nova thought that he was going to die. Taking to Instagram he told his fans and followers how he was “rushed to hospital” at around 5am for fatigue and an irregular heart.

After tests and medication, he says he feels “healthier and energised” but wants to use this experience as an opportunity to preach healthy practices. Along with the two videos, he captioned the post, “Proof Of life”, and wrote: “I sometimes forget that I’m not getting any younger. I feel 21!😅 got back from hospital this morning and I’m feeling healthier and energised more than ever. “Back to the grind tonight. Let’s go!“

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vusi Nova (@vusinova1) In the video, the “Thandiwe” hitmaker said: “So I think the purpose of this video guys is just to say to you, make sure you exercise, your diet is proper, you go for check-ups. “Just once again, izolo, I was hospitalised... fatigue, my heart was acting up, then I found out as well that I have high blood pressure, now I have to take blood pressure medication. “So just check yourself out...eat right, exercise... I’m trying to eat as clean as possible...check out the next video, I thought it’s the end of me, but I’m here, I’m fresh, I’m back... I couldn’t be healthier.”

He posted another video of himself lying in hospital. Nova, who recently parted ways with long-time label Muthaland Entertainment, has always been an explosive personality, never letting anything keep him down for too long. That said, the next day, he was out and about giving the performance of his life.