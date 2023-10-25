Vuyo Dabula exits ‘Uzalo’ after brief stint

Popular SABC1 drama, “Uzalo”, lives up to its reputation again for having actors for brief roles before exiting the soapie. The most recent is Vuyo Dabula, who plays Bentley Majozi, a character who promised to bring a heavy dose of drama and suspense. Dabula joined the cast in September as part of its new facelift.

Also joining in September, were Nonhle Jali, the ex-wife of soccer star Andile Jali, who took on the role of Thandiwe, a businesswoman with ambitious goals and a penchant for danger. Currently on season 9, the sensational drama oozes suspense and action that keep viewers enticed. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vuyo Dabula (@vuyodabula) According to a statement released by the channel, Dabula’s character storyline was brief but packed a mean punch with the drama and suspense.

“Uzalo” spokesperson, Nomfundo Zondi confirmed: “As we end of season 9, ‘Uzalo’ is committed to delivering thrilling twists and turns to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. As a result, we are very excited about Vuyo Dabula’s portrayal of Bentley Majozi. “Bentley’s storyline was designed to be brief but impactful with the sole purpose of bringing drama and suspense to shake up Kwamashu and leave the viewers stunned. “Stained Glass productions has a great relationship with Vuyo. We are so honoured to have worked with one of South Africa’s greatest talents.”