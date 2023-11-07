WATCH: 4th episode of Bonang Matheba’s ‘B’Dazzled’ highlights Kruger National Park

It’s been a little more than two months but Bonang Matheba has delivered yet again. The award-winning media mogul and business woman has dropped another episode of her popular YouTube show, “B'Dazzled”.

In the fourth episode, “The Power Issue”, Queen B puts the Kruger National Park in the spotlight as she heads there to shoot the August cover for “Glamour SA”. It’s her third cover and second solo cover for the magazine. Travelling with her crew, including her hair and make-up artists, head of communications and bodyguard, the group arrive to load shedding – no surprise here.

Elated to be back at the park, she confessed, “I’ve been coming to the Kruger National Park for many years now, it is my go place. Every year, like two or three times, I have to go.” She said it was refreshing to experience the Kruger Shalati Train on the Bridge and its garden suites as it was unlike any resort she’d been to before. “I’ve never stayed in something like this, it’s so fascinating. I’m super surprised. I think it is so elegant… To think that we have this right at home, (it) is something I’ve never experienced. I don’t like trains.

“I’m a seven-star luxury kinda girl, this is luxurious, but I love more space… I’m not a fan of small spaces but this is super sexy,” she said. The segment showcased the incredible views and wildlife that the park has to offer, as well as Matheba’s glamorous photoshoot. Back in Joburg, Matheba is seen preparing to host the 2023 Miss South Africa pageant.

Blowing her own horn, she said, “I am back darling. The queen of television, the queen of live broadcasts is back because they obviously can’t function without me. “I’m very very excited to be back and hosting the 2023 Miss South Africa pageant after they had to just bend and mould and beg for two years. “This year was a wonderful time to come back only because of the wonderful little trinkets that are happening around the pageant.”

Taking to X, fans shared their thoughts on the episode. @mikezondile wrote: "@Bonang everything in this episode was just interesting & inspiring for real. #BDazzled @houseofbng 🥂🍾. How I also feel about the year that is 2023! ❤️🥂🥳" @masipa_idah wrote: "The production is unmatched… you guys keep on giving good content and quality 🍾🥂."