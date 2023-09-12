WATCH: A new level of shade thrown in ‘The Real Housewives of Lagos’ season 2

“Housewives” fans can rejoice! The second season of “The Real Housewives of Lagos” is coming to Showmax soon. The streaming platform dropped the trailer of the next instalment on YouTube and, from the looks of it, the ladies are ready to bring a whole new level of shade to the show.

The first season broke the first-day streaming record on Showmax in Nigeria and was the only African title to crack the top 10 most-watched shows on the streaming service in 2022 across Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa. The season one reunion also scooped the award for Best Costume Designer at the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs), where the show was also competing for Best Television Series, among other categories. In season two, the OGs – Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, celebrity designer and stylist Toyin Lawani Adebayo and socialites and businesswomen Chioma Ikokwu, Laura Ikeji-Kanu and Mariam Timmer – return with two former model newcomers: fashion entrepreneur Tania Omotayo and socialite Faith Morey.

In a press statement, Omotayo, who is no stranger to the limelight, said: “I joined ‘The Real Housewives of Lagos’ because my life is so public but not because I shared anything, simply based on assumptions. “This was an opportunity for me to step out of my comfort zone to actually share a bit of my life and challenge myself with something new.” Newcomer Morey, a former basketball player turned supermodel, designer, and actress, said she joined because she’s always had a love for reality TV.