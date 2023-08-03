South African indie group Borderline Birdies are pushing boundaries and inspiring audiences with their latest single, “Barbie Doll”. The inspiration behind the song “Barbie Doll” stems from the overwhelming “Barbie” fever that has taken over the world following the release of the movie.

Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the film centres around Barbie, the iconic doll, as she embarks on a journey into the real world to discover her true self. “Barbie Doll” resonates with the themes of empowerment, self-discovery, and breaking societal norms that are often associated with the Barbie brand. The song challenges the notion that beauty and riches can sometimes overshadow behavioural accountability, offering a thought-provoking commentary that is both entertaining and insightful.

The lead vocalist and pianist of Borderline Birdies, Werno, adds a personal and introspective touch to the song, infusing it with emotions and depth. The song draws from Werno’s experiences as a gay boy growing up in the Free State, where he felt restricted by societal expectations of masculinity. “Barbie Doll” not only celebrates the beauty of both masculinity and femininity, but also urges society to reflect on the impact of privilege on behaviour.

With their thought-provoking music and compelling music video, which dropped on July 28, the band aims to create a memorable experience for their audience while spreading a powerful message of self-acceptance and social awareness. Warning: The song contains strong language. The band consists of Werno on lead vocals and piano, Daniel on guitar and backing vocals, Sean on electric guitar, and Josh on drums.