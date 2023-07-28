WATCH: Cassper Nyovest finally reveals the reason behind his long-standing beef with AKA

Rapper Cassper Nyovest recently sat down with rapper and podcaster L-tido to have a raw and unfiltered conversation. The main topic of conversation was of the late rapper, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, which, in recent times, has been the case with many of Nyovest’s other podcast interviews too.

A drink in hand, Nyovest offered an emotional yet hilarious take on events in his life that involved AKA among other topics. In a part of the interview when the two talked about AKA’s hit song, “Composure”, Nyovest said: “That song gave me sleepless nights. “I think that’s the only real beef I ever had, everyone else is miscommunication, things that could be fixed. The Kiernan thing was bad, yoh!”

He continued: “Kiernan used to be the first thing I think about when I wake up, at that moment, at that period. The first thing I think about use(d) to be Kiernan after I open my eye, before I even thought about my girlfriend. “I was like ‘what did he do, what is he doing now, I gotta get back’ it was crazy man. That song really messed me up.” He said it also messed up a lot of relationships for him because he was “mad at everybody”.

“I was mad at the guy who drop it, I was made at Anatti for producing the song, I was mad at the guy who shot the video, I was mad at the b****** dancing to it. “I was mad at the f***ing DJs playing the song in the club, I was like ‘I’m in the club dogg... there are like 40 000 songs you can play you just decided to play (”Composure“). “I use(d) to be conflicted at time, I was like ‘this sh** kinda nice though, but this n**** is tearing me apart man’... Yo that song f**ked me up,” he said.

Nyovest also showed a fun side to him, which left L-tido and viewers tearing with laughter. Things got a bit serious when Nyovest shared the reason for his and AKA’s long standing beef. “So the real beef started because of a song. It was cos of ‘Gusheshe’... I have three songs with Kiernan, we recorded it, but he never used any of it.

“Then one time they were making a song, and I wanted to be on it. I wasn’t big enough to be on the song so they chose Kiernan... “We were chilling, smoking outside and I said to him, ‘I wanna be the greatest, biggest. ‘I’ve studied you, I’ve studied HHP, I wanna be bigger and better than all of you guys’. I feel like that’s what set it off.” Apart from that, L-tido asked Nyovest about his fallout with Prince Kaybee.

Nyovest responded: “Prince Kaybee is like a f***ing... he’s an idiot, it’s whatever, we were suppose to go fight, I am waiting for him to grow some b***s so we can go fight, but I think he’s dead, it doesn’t even matter. “He is actually such a big fan, I don’t know what I did, maybe one day I didn’t greet him properly and he got angry... he’s just an angry fan.” After segments of the interview were shared on Twitter, fans applauded Nyovest and L-tido for a great episode.

Part 1 pic.twitter.com/7zkOpFYHjZ — N̸T̸S̸H̸I̸E̸N̸G̸🉐️ (@LeratoN_) July 26, 2023 @JustLiamLeeds commented: “😂😂🤣🤣🤣 This is funny man.” 😂😂🤣🤣🤣 This is funny man — $aMTiMeZ Li..AM 🎯 (@JustLiamLeeds) July 27, 2023 @misogob wrote: “Interesting. I wonder if he would have been this candid if Kiernan was still around. But I suppose it’s good because I think he realises that the beef took away from their potential collaboration as well.” Interesting. I wonder if he would have been this candid if Kiernan was still around. But I suppose it’s good because I think he realises that the beef took away from their potential collaboration as well. — Bogosi Motshegwa (@misogob) July 26, 2023 @uThembisa said: “Oh maaan poor Cassper 🤣😂😂😂💔and Kiernan was a menace when he chose to be so I can understand 😭 At least we all get to laugh about it now.”