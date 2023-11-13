Independent Online
Monday, November 13, 2023

WATCH: Could wedding bells be in the air for Mohale Motaung?

Mohale Motaung. Picture: Instagram

Published 1h ago

Share

While Somizi is making headlines for his crush on a TikTokker, his ex Mohale Motaung has apparently moved on.

The “Idols SA” judge recently created by stir with a video collage featuring an exceptionally attractive TikToker.

He’s clearly moved past Motaung. And it appears his former husband has done the same.

Motaung alluded to a new romantic chapter by sharing an intriguing video on social media platform X.

What got X users curious was the “Will you marry me” words, which are highlighted in the clip.

Of course, followers have no filter and feel this is nothing short of a “money heist” situationship.

@dineomakhetha8 wrote: “Another day, another dollar.”

@AdzNaija wrote: “Another money heist loading who are you scamming this time you know how to dig the gold.”

While @KatLamza wrote: “I see another Money Heist Season 2 🤣.”

Although there were those who are considered “haters”, Motaung also received a lot of well wishes on his new journey.

@MissLineoM commented: “I’m happy for you. You’re such a good person and deserve all the love and happiness. Congratulations 🥳”

@Hapi_person wrote: “Congratulations my love, you deserve all the happiness lefatsheng lena❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍”

Meanwhile, Motaung took to Instagram to share a few snaps of him showing off his forever ring.

The caption reads: “Today’s meetings were just about 2024✨ Am I moving too fast? 😎 Let’s Get It! 🛠️”

Followers responded to the question.

@mhlangaphathisani wrote: “Not at all-you moving at a pace set by God just for you. 😍❤️ Wishing you all the best in life.”

@beautifulviews.blessed said: “On the right track.”

