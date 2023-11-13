WATCH: Could wedding bells be in the air for Mohale Motaung?

While Somizi is making headlines for his crush on a TikTokker, his ex Mohale Motaung has apparently moved on.
The “Idols SA” judge recently created by stir with a video collage featuring an exceptionally attractive TikToker.
He’s clearly moved past Motaung. And it appears his former husband has done the same.
Motaung alluded to a new romantic chapter by sharing an intriguing video on social media platform X.
What got X users curious was the “Will you marry me” words, which are highlighted in the clip.
November 11, 2023
Of course, followers have no filter and feel this is nothing short of a “money heist” situationship.
@dineomakhetha8 wrote: “Another day, another dollar.”
@AdzNaija wrote: “Another money heist loading who are you scamming this time you know how to dig the gold.”
While @KatLamza wrote: “I see another Money Heist Season 2 🤣.”
Although there were those who are considered “haters”, Motaung also received a lot of well wishes on his new journey.
@MissLineoM commented: “I’m happy for you. You’re such a good person and deserve all the love and happiness. Congratulations 🥳”
@Hapi_person wrote: “Congratulations my love, you deserve all the happiness lefatsheng lena❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍”
Meanwhile, Motaung took to Instagram to share a few snaps of him showing off his forever ring.
The caption reads: “Today’s meetings were just about 2024✨ Am I moving too fast? 😎 Let’s Get It! 🛠️”
Followers responded to the question.
@mhlangaphathisani wrote: “Not at all-you moving at a pace set by God just for you. 😍❤️ Wishing you all the best in life.”
@beautifulviews.blessed said: “On the right track.”