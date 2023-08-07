WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa sang the praises of Makhadzi after her stellar performance at the Netball World Cup event

It’s heart-warming to see artists like Makhadzi receiving the recognition they deserve for the artistry and joy they bring to people’s lives through their performances. Makhadzi’s outstanding performance at the closing ceremony of the Netball World Cup 2023 in Cape Town, not only impressed the audience but also caught the attention of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a video shared on Makhadzi’s Instagram page, Ramaphosa recognised and celebrated the singer’s their immense talent and contributions to the music and entertainment industry. “You’re good at this. You excel so much,” Ramaphosa told Makhadzi. “You guys are great performers,” he added, making reference to Makhadzi’s dancers.

His acknowledgement of the dancers highlights the overall success of the performance and the impact it had on the event. In her heartfelt post, the multi-award-winning singer expressed her appreciation for Ramaphosa’s recognition, which validates her hard work, passion and dedication to her craft. She also thanked her fans for their unwavering support.

“Last night I cried so much guys😭😭😭 I just want to take this opportunity to say thank you to everyone who have shown me support all these years,” said Makhadzi. “First God is the greatest, for all his grace. Then my day 1 fans who have been with me through the hard and the nice times …thank you so much guys, I am here because of what you do for me.” She went on to express gratitude towards herself for being “strong” and never “giving up”.

"I also just want to thank myself for being me. For being strong and never giving up. "Today I can shake hands with the president and he tells me straight in the face that I am a great performer😭😭. Thank you thank you thank you ... iam happy, now i can work on my album with energy🔥🔥🔥". Makhadzi, who won the Best Female Artist Award at the Metro FM Music Awards 2023, has been nominated for The Artist of the Year award at the second annual Basadi in Music Awards (Bima).