WATCH: Fans cannot wait for the premiere of ‘Kwa Mam’Mkhize’ season 2

It’s safe to say that Showmax is the home of reality TV because all the hottest reality shows are broadcast on the streaming platform. After two years since the premiere of season one, businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize brings her family back to the TV screens for season two of “Kwa Mam’Mkhize”.

In a trailer posted by Showmax, season two sees her delve deeper into family affairs. She goes as far as asking her daughter, Sbahle Mpisane, to fix her relationship with her father. Sbahle also gets pressured about tying the knot. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Showmax (@showmaxonline) Joining the cast this season is Mam’Mkhize’s daughter-in-law, Tamia Mpisane, who is married to her son, Andile Mpisane.

In the video, Tamia performs her makoti duties by serving her in-laws tea as per their tradition. “More drama! Nizizwele (you heard for yourself) S2 is brewing, and this time it’s only on Showmax. Let’s see what Mam’Mkhize and her family are up to,” Mam’Mkhize wrote on Instagram. Her followers couldn’t hold their excitement as they’d been waiting for another show for years.

@fossette_98 commented: “My prayers are answered!!!!!! This is gonna (going to) be the best reality show in the World!” What’s even more interesting is that this season will not only feature Mam'Mkhize’s family but her AM Royal football club, named after her son, as well. The way people are so happy, some think the premiere date is too far away, and they want at least two episodes per week.