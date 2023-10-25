WATCH: Fans gush over how Mörda treats DJ Zinhle and Lynn Forbes

In a recent video, Mörda is seen working on music in studio when he makes a video call to his wife, DJ Zinhle, who was with Kairo, their daughter Asante and Kairo’s grandmother also known as “Glammy” Lynn Forbes. The video shows DJ Zinhle, Forbes, Kairo, and Asante having a cute little lunch date with Mörda insisting on covering the bill. He wanted the ladies to have a great time and enjoy themselves, acknowledging all the hard work they do every day.

He also mentioned that Lynn Forbes deserved this time away. The caption read: “Go have fun my love. Enjoy all the hard work you do everyday, you & @lynnforbesza deserve this time away. Me, I’m just here making sure our empire is proper proper. ❤️❤️❤️” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bongani Mohosana (@murdahbongz) It comes as no surprise that he chose to spoil the ladies - and doesn’t shy away in showing his appreciation.

After AKA's passing, he shared a touching message with Kairo (AKA’s daughter with DJ Zinhle), reminding her and the rest of the world just how incredibly special she is. “@kairo.forbes you are the warmest part of my day. You force me to get up and fulfil every one of my promises, whether it’s taking you to bounce or buying you that kids colourful coffee that doesn’t make sense. “No matter what you get me to do it. You are so special to me. Thank you for making our relationship easy and full of love. Thank you for being such a great kid to your mom, I know your dad is proud of you. HAPPY BIRTHDAY I LOVE YOU.❤️”