WATCH: Fans left reeling after things got a little out of hand at a ‘Barbie’ movie screening

I know you’re probably tired of all the Barbie talk by now, but let’s face it, there’s just something so captivating about it. The latest “Barbie” movie has become the hottest topic of discussion, dominating conversations ranging from fashion to travel and even sparked heated debates.

And let’s not ignore the fact that with all that pink, it’s hard to look away as the movie has made quite an impact on society. However, as much as the film aimed to spark positivity, a recent incident took an unexpected turn. A video surfaced on social media, revealing an altercation among movie-goers during a screening in Brazil. In the video clip that went viral on social media, the once-excited member of the crowd found themselves engaged in a heated conversation as the credits rolled down the silver screen.

Suddenly, a woman can be seen pushing another woman with great force, making her fall into the seats behind. Not at the Barbie movie... pic.twitter.com/SEy0RmDhqm — Fight Mate (@FightMate) July 25, 2023 According to news reports, the altercation allegedly started after a woman allowed her child to watch YouTube on “max volume” while the movie was screening. Tweeps were quick to chime in with jokes of course: “She said the movie sucked and the other woman did not think so.”

“This was more entertaining to watch than the entire movie. 💯🔥😆😅😂🤣,” commented another. This was more entertaining to watch than the entire movie. 💯🔥😆😅😂🤣 — Omari ellis (@Omariellis103) July 25, 2023 While another said: “Disgusting behaviour. Really? At a Barbie movie... I don’t care what the reason is...” Contrary to what one might assume, the Barbie movie goes beyond a simple children’s tale like, “Toy Story,” and delves into real-life themes. It tackles complex issues and emotions that extend beyond the realm of toys and play.