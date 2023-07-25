WATCH: ‘Fatal Seduction’ part 2 throws some serious twists

Season one of Netflix’s thriller “Fatal Seduction” left viewers on tenterhooks. But in a few days, more of the storyline will be revealed. The series is adapted from the Mexican drama, “Dark Desire”.

Starring A-listers Kgomotso Christopher as Nandi Mahlati and Thapelo Mokoena as Leonard Mahlati, part one looked at how Nandi’s affair with Jacob (Prince Grootboom) goes wrong after he enters the Mahlatis lives to avenge a wrong done to his family. Further challenges arise when he is accused by Leonard’s brother, Vuyo (Nat Ramabulana), of killing Nandi’s best friend, Brenda. Nandi and Vuyo in “Fatal Seduction”. Picture: Supplied. Meanwhile, after being rejected by Nandi, Jacob has his sights set on a new target, Nandi and Leonard’s daughter, Zinhle.

Things get very complicated for everyone involved. Zinhle in “Fatal Seduction”. Picture: Supplied. According to a press release from the streaming giant, the story will continue to “unravel with the loss of the major figure in a criminal investigation”. “Vuyo’s search for the truth opens up a diabolical can of worms, with many dark, hidden secrets coming to light after years of bubbling under the surface.

“As the web of lies and deceit untangles, Laura (Frances Sholto-Douglas) continues to warn Zinhle (Ngele Ramulondi) about the man she is falling in love with, while battling her own feelings and falling in love with her best friend,” it read. Laura in “Fatal Seduction”. Picture: Supplied In a riveting series trailer posted on the Netflix Africa Instagram page, things start to explode as secrets are revealed. The post was captioned: “#FatalSeduction returns with more thrills and more drama. Come back for the climax on August 4th! Only on Netflix”, the trailer shows shots of Leonard in a compromising position with Brenda, and Nandi locking tongues with Vuyo.

It ends with everyone pointing to Leonard, shouting: “Confess”. Watch the trailer. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix South Africa (@netflixsa) “Fatal Seduction” fans are now even more eager for part two to air. Mokoena wrote: “Let’s load up VOLUME 2! 🚀🥶🎬.”

Lwazilubanzi Mthembu commented: “Surely you know the 4th is way too far away 😢. What did we do to deserve this. You better be cooking Season 3 already? Please? Our hearts can't take it.” Zenande Mfenyana said: “Can’t wait! You guys left us hanging 🔥🔥🔥.” Nokuphila Langa wrote: “Haibo chomi 😭😭 release it now 🔥🔥🔥the 4th is too far 😩.”