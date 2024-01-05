WATCH: Funeral of legendary playwright Mbongeni Ngema underway

Ngema, 68, was killed in a head-on car accident while returning from a funeral in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape on December 27, 2023.

Legendary playwright Mbongeni Ngema 's funeral service is currently underway at the Durban International Convention Centre (Durban ICC).

Shortly after his death, the actor’s family issued an official statement to confirm the sad news.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved brother, father, husband, and patriot, Mbongeni Ngema,” the statement read.

His memorial service was held on Wednesday, January 3 at The Playhouse in Durban where industry colleagues and friends took to the stage to pay tribute to the award-winning lyricist.