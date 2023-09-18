WATCH: ‘#HaveFaith’ is returning for season 5

Businesswoman and reality TV star Faith Nketsi has never shied away from letting her fans in on all the drama that happens in her life. It’s no wonder her show, “#HaveFaith”, is a hit and will be back for a fifth season next month. Together with the upcoming season trailer, Nketsi posted on Instagram, “WE ARE BACK!!!! Season 5 of #havefaith premieres on the 2nd of October only on channel 130 MTV.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THEE FAITH NKETSI (@faith.nketsi) The trailer shows snippets of Nketsi’s husband, headline maker and millionaire, Nzuzo Njilo and their daughter, Sky Njilo, whom she has pretty much kept out of the limelight during other seasons. Last season offered viewers a front row seat to the couple’s lobola negotiations and Sesotho wedding celebrations. Fans expressed their excitement at the show’s return, saying that it is the “best” reality show in the country. Nketsi has since turned of the comments to her post.

@calvinmdlaki posted: “The best reality show currently in SA👏🏽❤️.” @vuyo.budaza said: “We already on season 5? give this hun her flowers for having the longest running show honey!! to more seasons to come.” @pearljantjie commented: “The best reality show in SA in my opinion. We need long episodes like an hour long, and 20 of them per season.”