WATCH: Lerato Kganyago gets her first Rolex estimated at R400k

Media personality Lerato Kganyago is one lucky girl who always receives luxurious gifts. If her husband is not booking an entire stadium for them to have dinner, he’s buying her a luxurious hotel.

The award-winning TV and radio presenter celebrated her birthday on July 22. She hosted an all-black-themed party attended by family and friends and was showered with gifts. Taking to Instagram, Kganyago showed her three million followers her birthday gifts. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lerato Kganyago Ndlala (@leratokganyago) One of the gifts she received was her first-ever Rolex watch. She received the Rolex Datejust, which costs no less than R400 000 from resellers like Luxury Time.

According to Rolex’s website, this timepiece, “Embodies a harmonious and classic elegance. Its inimitable and timeless style was enhanced with the special Jubilee bracelet, designed to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Rolex. “Featuring rows of five metal links, it is known for its fluid contours and elegant clasp, which bring further distinction to the model. “In 1957, a woman’s version with a diameter of 26mm (today 28mm) was released: the Oyster Perpetual Lady-Datejust. As reliable as the Datejust, it concentrates all the attributes of the original model.”

Her friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry wished her a happy birthday and loved her gifts. “Happy birthday, sweets. May God grant you many more blessed in abundance. Continue flying my loving. You are loved deeply. God bless you,” wrote Refilwe Modiselle. Her fans also took to social media to wish her a happy birthday.