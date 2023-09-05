WATCH: Lira performs for the first time since suffering a stroke

Renowned South African singer and songwriter Lira made an emotional and triumphant return to the stage at the “RMB Starlight Classics 2023” concert. The 44-year-old suffered a stroke while travelling in Germany in March last year, which affected her ability to speak, write and read.

According to IOL Entertainment, she was diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder that affects language expression and comprehension due to damage in specific areas of the brain. Her performance, as a surprise feature for opera stars Sunnyboy Vincent Dladla and Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha, was a heart-warming and unforgettable moment for the guests. In a video clip shared on social media, the Master of Ceremonies, TV star and musician Katlego Maboe, is seen walking to the auditorium, where Lira was spotted and asked to come on stage.

Delighted fans are heard chanting her name as she accompanies Maboe to the stage. “Is there any chance Lira, that we can recreate our moment in Cape Town,” asked Rangwanasha. To which Lira replied and said: “I had a stroke last year and I’ve been learning to speak. And I’m in no way ready to sing but I’m willing to try tonight”.

Watch below as the trio sings their own rendition of the iconic “Ntshilo Ntshilo” to a standing ovation. “This was so surreal. I was keen to try – but I did it 🥰👌🏾. I had the awesome voices of @sunnyboy.dladla and @masabane_cecilia_rangwanasha who supported me,” shared Lira on Instagram. “There’s still a long way to go before I can sing on my own , let alone sing at a full concert – but this a very positive step in my recovery.

“I’ve been singing to loosen up my tongue, it has helped to speak better and I do it as part of my recovery,” added the star. Reflecting on the momentous occasion, Rangwanasha wrote on her Instagram: “It’s always great to be home. This time I was in JHB. What a wonderful week it has been at Johannesburg Country Club, Auckland Park making music with amazing South African artists. Super proud of my people 🙌🙌🙌 “My highlight of the concert was singing with the incredible Lira, performing for the first time since suffering a stroke. What an emotional performance Bravaaaaa 🙌Here is the full video with dearest Sunnyboy & Lira.”

Reflecting on the momentous occasion, Rangwanasha wrote on her Instagram: "It's always great to be home. This time I was in JHB. What a wonderful week it has been at Johannesburg Country Club, Auckland Park making music with amazing South African artists. Super proud of my people 🙌🙌🙌 "My highlight of the concert was singing with the incredible Lira, performing for the first time since suffering a stroke. What an emotional performance Bravaaaaa 🙌Here is the full video with dearest Sunnyboy & Lira."

@rocdiva530 commented: “Be well, Lira. Praying you all the best! From the USA, California with much love💌.” @malefifimpanye2734 added: “You are such a miracle, praying for complete recovery. 🥰🥰” Nhanhla Mafu shared: “God be showing off with His children stru 🤞🏾🥹🥹🥺🥺🥰😍❤️.”