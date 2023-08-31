WATCH: Loved ones celebrate Derek Watts at intimate memorial service

Derek Watts’s close friend Paul Kelly found the perfect words to describe the larger-than-life media legend. Respectful, honourable, sympathetic, supportive, trustworthy, compassionate, bold, dependable, engaging and most of all, patient.

Kelly was among those gathered at an intimate memorial service in Joburg to celebrate the life of the “gentle giant”. Watts, who had been diagnosed in 2022 with skin cancer, which spread to his lungs, lost his battle on August 22. Kelly continued: “You don’t meet someone like that every day. Derek was beyond thoughtful. He was one of the kindest and most compassionate people that I’ve met and will ever meet.

“He always made a special point to say thank you to people… The best way I can describe his life would be, he shaped his life like a sculpture, and so many people would walk up to Derek to just have a chat with him.” Watts’s former “Carte Blanche” colleague, Bongani Bingwa, paid tribute to the veteran journalist by singing his praises with the popular Westlife song, “You Raise Me Up”. Before his performance, Bingwa said: “Just like Derek used to say, ‘If you can fake sincerity, you’ve got it made.’ I’m a fake singer, but I am going to try and celebrate Derek’s life in a way that I think he will appreciate.”

Daughter Kirsty Watts gave a brave, honest and moving snapshot of her father’s life. “What has come out of my dad’s passing is the essence of how loved the man truly is. I have always known that he was appreciated and admired by many, but the fact that the nation has been grieving his death alongside our family is an acclamation of the man he truly was. “Because he was a public figure and remained genuine throughout his life, even people who hadn’t met him knew that he was kind-hearted, thoughtful and brave, however, up until recently when the Castle Lite advert aired, many people saw him as serious, which is strangely so far from reality.

“He always remained so young at heart and had a wonderful, jovial spirit, which was just one of the innumerable reasons why he was such a fantastic dad. “From my earliest days, my dad was my rock, his arms my sanctuary and his warm smile, my safe haven. My dad had an extraordinary way of making everyone feel special… All I can say is ‘cheers for now papsy’.” Other speakers included the Watts’s close family friend and founder and CEO of Richmark Holdings, Gavin Varejes, who recited a poem for his friend.

TV presenter Devi Sankaree Govender, who sent her tribute via video, called Watts her “television dad”. “I was 15 when I saw Derek on TV. I joined the show in my late twenties and by that stage the show was already 14 years old. I was so starstruck when I met ‘Big D’, and it was at an editorial meeting, but he made me feel like an equal right off the bat. “So guess what, I behaved like one. For my 18 years at ‘Carte Blanche’ as I grew, Big D was always a telephone call away, and it was a privilege that I used very, very often… Memories are immortal, Derek, and so is the contribution you made, not just to my life, but to the country.”