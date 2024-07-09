WATCH: MacG calls Amanda du-Pont a 'disgusting human being'

In February 2022, actress, model and Greenpeace ambassador, Amanda du-Pont, accused television presenter and rapper, Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye, of rape and attempted murder and opened a case against him. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has dropped all charges against Maarohanye on the basis that there were no reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution.

While the judgment has been met with mixed reactions from the public, controversial podcaster MacG seems to be the most excited about the new developments. He took to the latest episode of “Podcast and Chill with MacG” to share his thoughts on Du-Pont, calling her a “disgusting human being”. MacG🗣



" I wanna give a big fvck you to Amanda Du-Pont" pic.twitter.com/N4c2G51TC8

— MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) July 8, 2024 “I want to give a big f*** you to Amanda du-Pont, what an absolute disgusting human being. Wow, she’s so vile, I detest her,” he said. MacG said he too had been in a similar situation with Du-Pont, where she accused him of rape. He said that he did try to go the legal route but the case was “shut down”.

“This is a person that went on a Live and said that if there are any people who I have sexually assaulted, they must come out. “She dragged my name and no one came out to this day. We lost sponsors, we lost a lot of money because of her, even to this day we feeling the effects of that. “Some people don’t watch the podcast and just watched her Live and assume that I am a rapist.

MacG went on to explain that he did try to sue her but alleged that Du-Pont had “connections” that “shut it down”. “I’ll find the email but she’s got people there that she knows, and they shut it down bro,” MacG told co-host Sol Phenduka. “This all happened because she didn’t want her husband to know she’s a h** … He found out and now we were getting smoke … I’ve never met her, I’ve never spoken to her.”

Later, MacG pulled up the email dated, August 2, 2022, from his lawyer whom he referred to as Tanya. “We refer to the above matter. In light of the above, we wish to reiterate your instruction to us on the 24th March, 2022, as follows. “We confirm that we provided you feedback … The National Prosecuting Authority declined the prosecution of Miss Amanda du-Pont, without providing any valid reason” MacG read.