WATCH: Majozi teams up with Mthandazo for ‘Mi Amor’, his 4th release for 2023

After taking a break from the limelight, SA Music Award-award-winning musician Majozi is back with vengeance. Earlier this year, he released three singles in a matter of a few months: “Safe In The Sound”, which released in March, “Honest”, which dropped in April and “I’ll Be There”, which debuted on music charts on June 2.

Now he has teamed up with “Senzeni” hitmaker Mthandazo Gatya to give fans another treat. Last week, the Indie-pop star released “Mi Amor”, making this his fourth offering for 2023. Pairing up in 2022, the two artists wrote the song while joking around and having fun.

Inspired by love, Majozi is making a point by releasing music that really matters to him. Cover art for “Mi Amor”. Picture: Supplied “The song is about finding love and never wanting to let it go, no matter what happens. When this song started taking shape, Mthandazo was the first person I thought about who could add something really special to the song. “He did that, and so much more. His voice is so mesmerising and the lyrics are beautiful. I am so honoured to have worked with him on this project,” said Majozi.

The song lyrics are a mix of English and Zulu, making it the perfect set-up for Majozi’s upcoming album. Mthandazo, who got his big break in the industry when John Legend spotted him on TikTok, shared his experience in studio with Majozi, saying he exudes “really positive energy”. “He’s a great human being before he’s a great artist. I connect with people based on their energy and he’s filled with really positive energy.

“Working with him was so easy and very effortless. I never had to try too hard because I connected to the song. It is well written and well sung. It’s always a great experience being in studio with him,” said Mthandazo. Mthandazo Gatya. Picture: Supplied In a recent interview with Independent Media, Majozi admitted that with the pandemic came a loss of confidence in himself but said after jamming with a Canadian group, Neon Green, he found his inspiration and motivation to start his musical journey again. “I lost a bit of confidence, just trying to figure out what kind of music I was going to make, I wasn’t feeling inspired.