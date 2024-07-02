WATCH: Makhadzi reveals she borrowed money to attend the 2024 BET Awards

Award-winning artist Makhadzi recently opened up about her financial struggles. The “No.1” hitmaker, who is always booked and busy with performances in Mzansi and at overseas festivals, told podcasters MacG and Sol Phenduka that she had to borrow money from a loan shark to attend the BET Awards.

Makhadzi was nominated for the Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act award, which she won over the weekend. During the interview, the singer shared that she had no money left for herself after paying monthly instalments to the South African Revenue Service (Sars). Last year, the award-winning singer made headlines for owing Sars more than R6.5 million.

A few months later it was reported online that Makhadzi allegedly took them to task and had the amount reduced to R2.2 million. She said: “I’m going through a lot. It’s not a secret, I was in the newspapers I think last year somewhere, I don’t know who sold me out. I feel like this Sars things is like someone’s going to spice you and so boom, boom, boom... “So every money that I get monthly, I am paying Sars, so I end up not having money for myself.