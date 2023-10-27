WATCH: Mörda chats to T-Bose about new album and sliding into DJ Zinhle’s DMs

Bongani Mohosana aka Mörda recently visited the Kaya FM studios to promote his recently released “Asante 2” album. But listeners were treated to much more than a deep dive into his new offering.

Speaking to Thabo T-Bose Mokwele on the “Best T in the City” mid-morning show, Mörda, who is usually not a chatterbox, shared how he went about his rebranding from Murdah Bongz to Mörda, how he met his wife, DJ Zinhle, and opened up about his friendship with Grammy award-winning DJ, Black Coffee. “It’s still (pronounced) Murdah, but it’s a dutch version of it. The english Murdah doesn’t look right. The reason why I change it was because I am thinking of international and I like the logo, you can’t forget it. “It took me six years, even when I was with my favourite group, Black Motion. Then in 2022 I was ready. Sometimes you have to put yourself in that space.

“You must ask yourself what it the relationship doesn’t go well, how can I save myself. It’s not because I’m the Beyonce of the group, no. As people we grow.” Speaking about the different hats he now wears (as a father and husband), Mörda said, “it’s nice, I am learning and growing”. On how he met his DJ and reality star wife he said they both had been booked to perform on the same show in Bloemfontein.

After Black Motion’s performance DJ Zinhle went to the VIP area and hugged them, but Mörda felt his hug was “very special”.... a while later he slid into her DMs. Speaking on DJ Black Coffee, he shared that the global house DJ has been a brother to him. “I will ask him a lot of stuff, he contributes a lot in terms of the direction, like I will send him songs and he will approve. He’s been a brother to me.