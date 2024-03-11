WATCH: Moshe Ndiki embraces fatherhood on 37th birthday

Moshe Ndiki celebrated his 37th birthday recently, and this year holds a special significance for the South African star as it marks his first birthday with his twins. Ndiki, with his partner Mzie, welcomed a set of twins through surrogacy several months ago. Their journey as a couple became public in 2023, drawing attention as Ndiki moved forward from his past relationship with Phelo Bala.

Taking to social media, the radio presenter shared the joy of his birthday with a sweet video, showing himself cradling the newborn boys. His message was filled with gratitude to God for the invaluable gifts in his life, particularly his twins, whom he regards as his greatest blessings. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME EST 92’ – 9 March. God thank you for all that you do for me, thank you for the priceless gifts you bestow unto me, these are my greatest blessings , as I turn a year older , I want to say to myself: I’m so proud of you, your strides and heart.

“You work hard and deserve all the happiness life has to offer, PS: Don’t be too hard on yourself, everything is coming together and will be in its place,” Ndiki said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moshe Ndiki (@moshendiki) Ndiki was greeted with love and admiration by Mzie, who took to Instagram to express his best wishes to his partner on his special day. Mzie’s message celebrated Ndiki's presence in his life and cherishing the moments they have shared together while eagerly anticipating the creation of more beautiful memories.

Mzie said: “Happy Birthday, my love! 🎉🎂 Wishing you a day filled with all the joy, laughter, and love you bring into my life every day. Here’s to celebrating you and all the wonderful moments we’ve shared together. “I’m grateful for every moment with you and can’t wait to make more memories together. Have the most amazing day, my dear. I love you endlessly!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by MZIE M (@mzie_n_) After watching Ndiki's video clip, Mzansi expressed their best wishes for him as he embarks on this new chapter in his life.