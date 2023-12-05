WATCH: Ms Manche’s hubby not a fan of her red carpet outfit for the ‘Renaissance’ premiere

Remember when Keke Palmer's ex-boyfriend went all crazy over her outfit? Well, we've got a similar tale but thankfully not as wild story. Tshego Manche, aka Ms Manche from "The Mommy Club," was rocking her usual fabulous look; all glammed-up for the South African premiere of “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé”, which has been showing on the big screen since December 1.

With Beyoncé screaming confidence and sexiness, everyone in attendance was dressed to kill. Also looking to slay on the red carpet, Ms Mancheshared showed off her silver-themed outfit and blonde hair to match on Instagram. Sounds glamorous, right? Well, her Nigerian artists husband, Adewale Adebayo, didn't see it quite that way.

In the video clip, Ms Manche is seen showing off her dance moves. Then hubby jumps in with his take on things. “You’re not doing fashion. It’s stupidity… What is the point of wearing a dress where your a#* is out?” asked Adebayo. And while he's explaining himself, Ms Manche giggled.

Ms Manche followed up with: “Went to the #rennaissancefilmpremiere and guess my husband wasnt feeling the look🤣 watch till the end😩🤣 “Thank you @yesitsmetoolz x @sterkinekor for the invite.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by TSHEGOFATSO MANCHE 🧿 (@msmanche) Blogger Nosa Dominic commented: “😂😂😂 why did I watch it 3x😂he’s too funny 😂😂😂😂 so protective 😂😂 that how I want my man😂😂😂😂 I love love😍😂.”