Friday, May 3, 2024

WATCH: Mzansi reacts to Uncle Waffles and Tyla dancing together

Uncle Waffles. Picture: INSTAGRAM

Uncle Waffles. Picture: INSTAGRAM

Published 2h ago

Stick out those tongues and get those hips moving because Mzansi's "It" girls are giving fans serious fomo.

Remember the thrill of seeing or hearing your favourite superstars team up, like when Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey joined forces? Well, this is on par with that epic collab, well, kind of.

We live for seeing our fave artists coming together to slay.

Recently, Mzansi went wild - in a good way - when Uncle Waffles and Tyla shared a moment. These stars have been hustling, hitting up events and scooping awards and nominations left and right.

Tyla and Uncle Waffles linked up, and let me tell you, the moves were moving.

A viral video, courtesy of a user @WELOVEWAFFLES_, captured the duo and their crew getting down and having the time of their lives.

The video captioned: "NAHH frrrr it’s long overdue I mean look at themmmmm." And honestly, they're not wrong.

However, fans were not impressed with others in the video clip stealing the show, @Zero_Baleni wrote: “This couldn't have been the only camera recording surely😭😭😭💔💔💔pls tell me someone caught a better angle without that man ruining everything 😭😭😭😭😭😭”

@TheRealMadiMan1 also wrote: “🥲I just wanna see Tyla and waffles tell bro we will make his vid next week🥺”

While @IAmIgnasio: “A crime was committed here. Not sure what crime, but it was committed 😭😭😭.”

But let’s focus on the possaz (positive) @ughitsdeno commented: “Waffles is a generational talent 🤲🏿.”

@kamoh_M commented: “Baddies forreal 🔥🔥🔥!!!”

@olw_ethu added: “I’ve watched this video so many times 😭”

