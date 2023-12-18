WATCH: Mzansi remembers Zahara’s genuine connection to music

In a beautiful and emotional moment captured on video, Zahara is seen harmonising with a choir outside Cape Town International Airport. The lyrics, particularly lines like “She will surely come around”, resonated with many and left Mzansi in tears. The song, “Umfazi”, one of Zahara’s many powerful numbers, contains a message about the resilience and inner strength of a woman.

The refrain, “Strength of a woman comes from within”, emphasises the idea that a woman's strength is rooted in her internal qualities and spirit. Zahara's genuine connection to her craft was evident in the soul-stirring performance. The reactions to the clip make it clear that Zahara's impact extended beyond the stage.

Her ability to connect with audiences through her heartfelt performances has left a lasting impression on fans who were moved by the authenticity and soul she brought to her craft. The video was shared by content creator @afiba_ma: “It feels like yesterday when we did your show in Cape Town a month ago – I remember how once again we cried like babies at the airport because of the warm welcome you received. “I will forever cherish the moments I’ve shared with you @ZaharaSA 😭😭😭💔💔💔💔 #RIPZahara #Zahara #SAMA28 #fypシ”

#Zahara #SAMA28 #fypシ ♬ original sound - Afiba @afiba_m It feels like yesterday when we did your show in Cape Town a month ago - I remember how once again we cried like babies at the airport because of the warm welcome you received. I will forever cherish the moments I've shared with you @ZaharaSA 😭😭😭💔💔💔💔 #RIPZahara @LuxBillie commented: "If there was an artist that felt deep and let her feelings show it's this woman. We've lost kakhulu in losing you Zahara😭." Viewers expressed sentiments that felt all too familiar, reminiscent of the emotional wave that swept over us when we lost another great artists Brenda Fassie. @VeeCpourLa wrote: "Her passing brings back the pain we went through back in 2004 when we lost our soul healer Brenda Fassie, it was hard to believe, just like Zahara's."