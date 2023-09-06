WATCH: New star-studded comedy ‘Taktiek’ pays homage to ‘comic hero’ Leon Schuster

“Taktiek” is an exciting new sitcom featuring some of the funniest Afrikaans actors and comedians, including Bennie Fourie, Marion Holm, Mandri Sutherland, Keeno-Lee Hector and Schalk Bezuidenhout. It aims to provide viewers with a fresh and comically inventive spin on the cop show genre, and it is set to make its debut on October 2, on kykNET at 8pm.

“Taktiek” is set in the fictional town of Schusterton, where a security company operates despite the town’s reputation for being the safest place in South Africa. The twist in the story stems from the company's big boss being sent to jail, setting the stage for a humorous and original take on the typical cop show format. Fourie, who plays the role of Goose, is also one of the writers and directors of the series.

He is part of a talented writing team that includes Ryan Metcalfe, who writes from Australia, Beer Adriaanse, who is also a co-director and Stiaan Smith, who contributed to the concept and wrote one of the episodes. “The idea came from the need to make a cop show,” says Fourie “In South Africa, there are a lot of rules and regulations about portraying cops and the nearest we could come was a show about a security company, but this one is in the safest town in the country. That gave us a lot of space to play and have fun.”

“It took us about a year to write the series, but with our close connection to each other, it was really fun.” According to Fourie, the name “Schusterton” is a tribute to renowned South African comedian and film-maker Leon Schuster, who has left a lasting impact on the industry. “When we had to decide on a name for our fictional town, we decided to pay homage to Leon Schuster who to many of us is a comic hero, especially when we were younger.”