WATCH: Prince Harry had social media users in their feels after this emotional moment

It was an emotional moment all round after the Stellenbosch University Choir received a heart-warming group hug from Prince Harry. A video clip of the Duke of Sussex embracing the group went viral on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, yesterday.

The prince was attending the ISPS (International Sports Promotion Society) Sports Values Summit “Special Edition” in Tokyo when he met the group of singers backstage. The 50 choristers were invited to open the summit on sport, community and philanthropy. In the video, the Duke of Sussex can be heard urging the choir to “keep spreading the love”. He then asked if they could have a “one group hug” before they all shouted “South Africa”.

Choir conductor André van der Merwe thanked Harry for meeting them: “Thank you that you spent so much time with us, for such an icon, so modest,” he said. The X caption, attached to the video, read: “That moment Prince Harry meets the Stellenbosch University Choir and confesses to be a big fan🙌✨🎉 🤗..it’s the group hug at the end for us.” That moment Prince Harry meets the Stellenbosch University Choir and confesses to be a big fan🙌✨🎉

Stellenbosch University Choir took a selfie with the Duke of Sussex. Picture: Instagram The heartfelt moment left X users in their feels.

"This made me smile from ear to ear. You either have it, or you don't. He definitely has it," commented one user. Another said: "This is so heartwarming 🥰. Prince Harry, is indeed The Peoples Prince ✨❤️." One user wrote: "I love this video, I love everything about this, my heart ❤️ is full. Thank you all so much for this, for the love, the laughter, the hugs and the man called #GoodKingHarry an #Icon wow, the recognition is just beautiful and means so much to everyone that supports him. ❤️"