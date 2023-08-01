WATCH: Regardt Visser’s debut movie, ‘Bankvas’, set to premiere in August

Robyn Rossouw, Dillan Park and Gustav Gerdener have been cast in kykNET’s adrenaline-fuelled movie, “Bankvas”. “Bankvas” poses the question: how far will you go for your child?

According to a press release sent to media, the story centres on a nurse (Robyn Rossouw), who leaves her child in her car to go into a bank to draw money. Things take a turn for the worst when a short trip turns into a bank heist. The conundrum, according to the press release is that: “She will do anything to keep her child safe but what if one of the robbers is committing this crime to save his own child?

“Is there a right and a wrong when it comes to your children?” The story is written by Marvin-Lee Beukes while Regardt Visser makes his directorial debut. “Bankvas” was filmed in Johannesburg in just nine days during February.

Taking to Instagram in March, Visser wrote: “Last week I wrapped my first feature length film as director. “A long time coming, I feel super thankful for every internship, camera assisting job, corporate interview I shot, assisting editors, editing, writing for soapies and all the crazy passion projects in between. “Overwhelmed by the support of my seniors. Thankful for everyone who took the bet. Always more to learn, keep pushing.”