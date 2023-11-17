WATCH: ‘Reyka’ returns with another compelling storyline - a serial killer targeting couples

M-Net’s Emmy-nominated local crime series, “Reyka”, will be returning early next year and judging from the trailer, fans are in store for another riveting season. The second season, which will premiere on January 11, sees Kim Engelbrecht reprise her role as detective Reyka Gama and Iain Glen as her abductor Angus Speelman.

Kim Engelbrecht. Picture: Supplied. New characters include actors Sello Maake Ncube, Joey Rasdien, Zane Meas, Tamara Skye, Kira Wilkinson, Wayne van Rooyen, Deon Lotz, Trudi van Rooy and Nicky Rebelo. This time, Reyka is seconded to the Durban Harbour Police Station where she’s building the profile of a killer who targets couples at a coastal lookout spot called Lover’s Lane. “The assailant is a sinister enigma who finishes his male victims off in a cold and clinical fashion yet shows remorse – even protectiveness – over female victims,” read a statement from the channel.

Reyka has the added pressure of solving the murders before Durban’s International Water Conference that will see scores of delegates coming to the city. On top of that, her past continues to haunts her as her abductor, the Scottish immigrant farmer who kidnapped her when she was a young girl, is institutionalised in a facility for sex offenders. Iain Glen. Picture: Supplied In comes her new partner, detective Ayanda Jali (Samkelo Ndlovu), who offers Reyka a glimmer of hope.

Jali is a tough and courageous detective with strong moral values and integrity. She becomes Reyka's friend and confidant and helps her navigate her cases and personal struggles. Samkelo Ndlovu. Picture: Supplied This season also hints that here might be a romantic interest brewing for Reyka and the indomitable Head of the Search and Rescue unit, Captain Leon Lombard (Frank Rautenbach). Frank Rautenbach. Picture: Supplied Despite Reyka’s precarious mental state and complex personal life, she’s determined to catch Durban’s latest predator.