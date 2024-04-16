WATCH: Rick Ross asks Nadia Nakai to collaborate with him on one-of-a-kind album

In recent months, iconic American rapper Rick Ross has been extremely vocal about wanting to produce a one-of-a-kind rap album with African artists. His plans include getting artists from all over the continent to collaborate with him.

In March, Ross approached award-winning rapper, Nasty C, about joining him and, now, he has made similar plans with rapper, Nadia Nakai. The two went live on Instagram where Ross asked the “Naaa Meaan” rapper to be a part of his next project. “I’m just going through your catalogue, listening to that heat you dropping and I’m commending you like a boss. I’ve been playing ‘Naaa Meaan’ and vibing to it.

“A record like ‘More Drugs’, is beautiful, the raps are gangster, the chorus is melodic. You spit heat. This is big, I want to collaborate with you, you got to keep dropping that heavy heat,” Ross said to Nakai. Nakai needed no arm twisting and agreed. Ross also asked Nakai for advice on which producers from SA they could bring onto the album.

“Which producers can we shout out. I want show the world on this side.” Nakai responded: “There are so many amazing producers, I feel like we will be able to do a camp... GT Beats is amazing, he hits you with that afro, hip hop energy. “Tweezy, I think is the biggest hip hop producer in our country. There are so many genres out here that are so exciting to play around with.”

Elaborating about the project, Ross said, “I have to come (to SA). It’s like we putting concepts together, there are people sending amazing beats and records, but we gotta come and we gotta get into studio and colab. Lets film it and go through the city.” On a lighter note, the two award-winning artist spoke about how South Africa is bursting with great night life, food and vibes. “We have to get a convoy. We have to call out all the ballers, we will go straight to Soweto, Konka is the place we going to go.