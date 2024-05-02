WATCH: SA sibling musical trio captivates viewers with their stellar performance on the ‘Jennifer Hudson Show’

South African sibling trio Biko's Manna are thrilled to have returned to the “Jennifer Hudson Show.” The Joburg-born musicians, who have gone viral on social media after recently touring the US, are made up of Biko, 16, and her brothers, Manna, 13, and Mfundo, 8.

They are over the moon after recently appearing on the hit American talk show, where they wowed the audience with their rendition of I Say a Little Prayer. They also taught Hudson the moves to the “Tshwala Bam” challenge, which emanated from the viral amapiano anthem by TitoM and Yuppe, which also features S.N.E and EeQue. Biko’s Manna. Picture: Instagram. “WOW WOW!! We have no words to express how grateful we are to be called back @jenniferhudsonshow,” they wrote on Instagram.

“To think that we sat on the couch where every artist and amazing🔥🔥person has sat on, was so humbling and we were filled with so much joy and loved chatting with you!!!!! Thank you @iamjhud & the team for all your love & generosity & taking good care of us backstage. “ Sending all the love to our supporters, we wouldn’t be here without the love and the support we’ve been getting from each and everyone of you. Mwah mwah WE LOVE YOUUUUU🙌🏾🙌🏾✨✨🥰🥰🤍🤍,” the group added. Biko's Manna initially met the American actress and singer in October of last year when she invited them to her show and gifted them a guitar.

They also performed at the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville and Festival of Nations at Tower Grove Park in St. Louis, Missouri, while also touring other US cities. Their videos, which feature Biko singing, Manna on guitar or piano and Mfundo dancing, have garnered millions of views on social media. And it seems that artistry is in Biko's Manna’s blood as they are the children of singer and actress, Ayanda Nhlangothi as well as artist and writer, Sebone Rangata.