WATCH: ‘Skeem Saam’ actress Innocent Sadiki’s home gutted by fire

South African actress Innocent Sadiki has been faced with adversity. The “Skeem Saam” actress lost her property after a fire broke out and ripped through the entire house, leaving Sadiki and her family with only the clothes on their backs.

Taking to X and Instagram, she shared video clips and pictures of the aftermath. Sadiki explained that friends and family had been coming in and out to assist. She also shared clips of the Joburg Fire Department at the scene. In another clip, Sadiki can be seen crying uncontrollably while her husband tries to comfort her.

She posted: “From what we called our Home, we now have NOTHING! Our House burnt down today. Lord you are still our God. We are shattered 😢😭 We thank God none of us are injured 🙏🏾 Pray for us PLEASE‼️” From what we called our Home, we now have NOTHING! Our House burnt down today. Lord you are still our God.



Pray for us PLEASE‼️ pic.twitter.com/NJzqimkODO — Innocent Sadiki (@innosadiki) July 1, 2024 In a separate post, she wrote that her kids were able to go to bed normally, thanks to veteran actor Tumisho Masha, who assisted her family with some necessities.

“Thank you @TumishoMasha 😭. My kids went to bed with pyjamas tonight 😭😭😭. You rushed to the shops to get necessities for my kids and hubby. “They went to bed like everything is normal even when the situation is so terrible. I appreciate you my brother,” she wrote. Thank you @TumishoMasha 😭. My kids went to bed with pyjamas tonight 😭😭😭. You rushed to the shops to get necessities for my kids and hubby. They went to bed like everything is normal even when the situation is so terrible. I appreciate you my brother.

— Innocent Sadiki (@innosadiki) July 1, 2024 Although Sadiki’s home has burnt down, she still remains optimistic about the future. She said that earlier that evening, before the fire broke out, she recorded a spiritual message quoting Isaiah 43:2(NKJV). Watch video below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Innocent Chipa Sadiki (@innosadiki) Alongside the video, her caption read: “Last night at around 19:00, I recorded this message. Not knowing that my family is about to experience a literal fire. “Everything about this message was a preparation. God speaks! I just didn’t know it would be for us. Here we are in July declaring.” She thanked her family, friends and followers for their support.

“We are literally starting from zero. The response has been overwhelming. We appreciate and love you. We managed to get pyjamas and toiletries for the kids thanks to our friends. Please keep praying for us. One day at a time.” Social media users flooded the comment section with words of encouragement and well wishes for Sadiki and her family. “Friend my home is open! ❤️God will restore🙏🏽 you, hubby and the kids are welcome,” wrote actress and DJ, Pearl Thusi.