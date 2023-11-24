WATCH: Somizi’s car wash scene is giving ‘December vibes’

Beaming with those heart-eyed vibes, Somizi Mhlongo is head over heels for his mystery bae. And while the identity of the acclaimed media personality’s partner is – still unknown, he appears to be living his best life.

The TV presenter has been sharing snippets of his new flame on Instagram, with his fans trying to guess who he is. After his split from Mohale Motaung, things have simmered down from his divorce drama. And now Mhlongo looks to be enjoying the single life - if his recent visit to the car wash is anything to go by. With the Kelis’s “My milkshake brings all the boys to the yard" featuring alongside Mhlongo’s antics, his Instagram caption read: “This didn’t end well. I’ll show u what happened after.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) Mhlongo’s fans chimed in on the post’s comments section. “Man behind said “sigh… “ 😕 this is my life kodwa.” @jesse_suntele_commented. @wmajali wrote: “😂😂u did the most yesterday chomi 👏👏thank u I appreciate u your time to be silly like that and supporting at the same time ❤️”