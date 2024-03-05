WATCH: Spice Girls celebrate 30 years of girl power and global dominance

On Monday, March 4, the Spice Girls celebrated 30 years since bursting on to the music scene in the mid-1990s. They debuted in 1994 and skyrocketed to global fame in 1996 with the release of their debut single, "Wannabe“. Comprising Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), Melanie Brown (Scary Spice), and Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice), the group became a cultural phenomenon almost overnight.

Their impact on music and society was immense. In the music world, the Spice Girls pioneered the "girl power" movement, promoting themes of female empowerment, independence, and solidarity through their catchy pop anthems. With popular hits like "Wannabe," "Spice Up Your Life," and "Say You'll Be There", they dominated the airwaves and became one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. And let’s not even deny it, all of us wanted to be a spice girl at some point! In a post shared on the group's X account (formerly known as Twitter), the original members reunited in a heart-warming display of nostalgia and friendship.

“Today marks the 30th anniversary of the very first Spice Girls auditions! 🎉 What started back in 1994 has turned into an amazing journey, way beyond anything we could have ever imagined. Thank you to our fans for your support from day one 💖 #FriendshipNeverEnds” Today marks the 30th anniversary of the very first Spice Girls auditions! 🎉 What started back in 1994 has turned into an amazing journey, way beyond anything we could have ever imagined. Thank you to our fans for your support from day one 💖 #FriendshipNeverEnds pic.twitter.com/5evl3H2fvQ — Spice Girls (@spicegirls) March 4, 2024 Beyond music, the Spice Girls made a profound impact on society, championing messages of self-expression, diversity and acceptance. Through their bold and funky fashion choices, outspoken personas, and unapologetic attitudes, they challenged traditional gender roles and norms, encouraging fans to celebrate their uniqueness and embrace their true selves.

They became role models for millions of young girls around the world, inspiring them to be confident, ambitious, and fearless in pursuing their goals. As @Simo_fm commented: “From this day the world changed forever and the girl power become a religion for million people! ❣️” One fan even shared a throwback and wrote: “Viva Forever Spice Girls, In the photo, Me (Yes, I used to have hair) with the always beautiful 😍”