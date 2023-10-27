WATCH: Springboks fan asks Mzansi to teach him the ‘Sister Bettina’ lyrics ahead of Rugby World Cup final

South African Springbok supporter and TikTok user, Devon Garvie, is calling on the nation to assist him in learning the lyrics to Mzansi’s unofficial national anthem, “Sister Bettina”. The Pretoria-born fan posted a video on TikTok, titled ‘help a brother out’ and pleaded with Mzansi to help him prepare for Saturday’s match against the All Blacks by learning the song and some dance moves.

@chilledyouthpastor #springboks #bokke #sisterbettina ♬ Sister Bethina - Instrumental - Mgarimbe “So this is an urgent appeal to all my black South African brothers and sisters. I urgently need to learn the words and any accompanying dance moves to Sister Bettina before Saturday. I feel like I need to know this or else I can’t call myself a South African,” said Garvie. Garvie also revealed that even though he won’t be able to pay the lessons, he is eager and willing to learn and doesn’t want to feel left out. “Please! I don’t want FOMO. I want to be able to dance, to sing the lyrics please hit me up,” he pleaded.

Of course, Mzansi heard Garvie’s passionate plea for help and responded. TikTok user, Winile, responded: “Sister Betina lessons in exchange for the Afrikaans part of the national anthem..let’s go! 🤣🔥.” To which Garvie responded: “You got yourself a deal 😁.”