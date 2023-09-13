WATCH: Stogie T’s new track, ‘Survivor’s Guilt’, pays tribute to slain rapper AKA

If you didn’t think Stogie T was a good enough rapper, then his recent release might just change your mind. Period! The rapper dropped a solid track on his Instagram on September 12, in which he pays tribute to slain rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, the late Riky Rick and “Big Flexa” hitmaker, Costa Titch.

“My lil brother. Was killed brother. Helped mould his career. I got guilt brother. Was all hip hop brother. Maybe we wasn’t even friends. Trying to be a mentor. Til that tragic end,” Stogie T raps in the song titled, “Survivor’s Guilt”. Accompanied by the music video, he captioned the post “Survivor’s Guilt”, followed by a Bible verse, “Create in me a clean heart, O God, and renew a right spirit within me.’ ‭ ‭ Psalm‬ ‭51‬:‭10.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tumi MoleKane (@stogie_t) Further along in the song, he raps: “To many gone to get our culture built… And they say the game ain’t fair. Graves full of kings with crowns they can’t wear”, making reference to the other fallen artists like Riky Rick and Costa Titch, the industry has lost over the past two years.

He also mentions Uncle Vinny and Kairo Forbes. Stogie T and AKA go way back, they may have not publicly showed their friendship, but it seems like AKA trusted Stogie T’s opinions. In January, a few weeks before his death, AKA sent Stogie T the link to his then-unreleased “Mass Country” album, asking for his opinion.

Stogie T shared a screengrab of the conversation when “Mass Country” was released. At the time, he wrote in the Instagram post: “Mass Country | @akaworldwide OUT NOW In his own voice. With his own pen. In tandem with his people. For his people. Our very own son of South Ahh. Megacy Assemble! “For his legacy. Triple or nothing. #MassCountry #AKA (thank you for gifting me with the peace of letting you know what I thought of it) 🙏🏾❤️🕊️.”