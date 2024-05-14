WATCH: The gloves come off with the cast of ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip – South Africa’

Holidays are meant to be a time of tranquillity but in the newly released trailer of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip – South Africa”, it’s anything but. Viewers will be left on the edge of their seats as Beverly Steyn, Christall Kay, LaConco, Lethabo Lejoy Mathatho, Liz Prins, Londie London, Melany Viljoen and Nonku Williams from the various local “Housewives” franchises touch down in Jamaica and the gloves come off.

Lethabo Lejoy Mathatho. Picture: Suppied The explosive trailer sees the ladies partying up a storm in their villa and on the beach, before throwing insults at each other left, right and centre. In her confession, Kay says: “Clearly she needs a dildo.” She’s referring to Williams. Seconds later, Kay is locking lips with a man in the back seat of an SUV. In another shot, she’s having an argument with one of the women, when she shouts: “Take Christall Barbie and shove her up your behind.”

Another man, referred to as the housekeeper on the show, confesses: “I can’t believe they here like two minutes and they already fighting.” The comments hit below the belt when one of them says: “Listen, I didn’t do that, the same way that your daughter didn’t sleep with your husband.” Beverly Steyn. Picture: Supplied Produced by GOAT Productions, the spin-off premiers on May 27 on Showmax.