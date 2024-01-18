WATCH: ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ season 4 trailer drops and it promises spicy drama and ‘salty lip service’

The tantalising trailer for the fourth season of “The Real Housewives of Durban” just dropped and, from the looks of it, things are about to get spicier. The new season sees three new housewives, Ameigh Sibahle Thompson, Nqobile “Angel” Ndlela and Zamaswazi Ngcobo, alongside OGs Jojo Robinson, Maria Valaskatzis, Nonku Williams Sorisha Naidoo and Silindile Wendy Ndlovu.

From Valaskatzis’ dissolving her lip-fillers to newbie Ndlela putting people in their place, it’s already crystal clear that “Housewives” fans can expect some salty lip-service and Durban spice. It also reveals that the “JOKO” effect is still intact, while shade and soft living is the order of the day. And a new gusband has joined. Watch trailer below:

Williams, who has been on the reality show since inception, says she’s ready to claim back her “queen bee” position. “The reason why I chose to come back is because my story is not done. I’m hoping that, in the new season, I can showcase myself even more while changing the narrative about myself. So far, I think I’m doing a great job,” she said. Anchor of the show, Naidoo, who has been the consistent calming force in the group, hoped that the new ladies don’t get “caught up too quickly”.

Her advice to them: “Do your own research and choose to hear from the source first”. On why Robinson chose to return, she shared: “This season, I want people to see a more calm version of myself. I want to work on some of my friendships with the ladies and hopefully move on in a positive direction.” And after being at the centre of the biggest feud last season, human resource consultant and spiritual healer Ndlovu returns to settle old scores and make sure that she stands up for herself at all times.

Meanwhile, businesswoman Annie Mthembu will not be returning as part of the cast this season. The reality TV star explained that her decision to sit the season out was because she needed a mental break and time to focus on her businesses. During the last season, her friendship with Robinson was tested and the lies created about her marriage, finances and livelihood took a toll on her.