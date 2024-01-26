WATCH: The Soil returns to the music scene after seven-year hiatus

Globally renowned acapella sensation The Soil is back with a new highly anticipated album titled “Reimagined”, after seven years out of the limelight. The comeback album, which will be released on February 23, showcases the group’s evolution and musical prowess, offering a fresh, innovative and highly spiritual sound that fans have been eagerly awaiting.

Comprising Luphindo and Ntsika Ngxanga, and newest member, Theo Matshoba, The Soil’s distinctive vocal blend and soulful melodies are sure to resonate with long-time fans and new listeners alike. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Soil (@thesoilmusic) Speaking about the upcoming projects, Ntsika said: “In this extraordinary moment, as the stars align, we deeply cherish the privilege of once again being entrusted to channel this exquisite body of work. “Every ounce of our passion and soul has been poured into crafting this album, a testament to the profound spiritual journey we have undergone individually and as a collective during our hiatus.

“Now, we stand at the threshold of sharing these enchanting melodies – resonant with beauty and healing – to fill the hearts and souls of all who listen, hoping these harmonies find a lasting home in the depths of everyone's being.” In celebration of this momentous release, The group will embark on a nationwide tour, aptly titled after their upcoming album. “They noted that ‘The Reimagined Tour’ promises to be a journey filled with emotive performances, connecting the audience with the heart and soul of The Soil's unparalleled artistry.

Globally renowned acapella sensation The Soil. Picture: Supplied The dynamic trio will be performing live at the following venues: March 9 - Star Theatre in Cape Town April 27 - State Theatre in Tshwane

May 31 - Boardwalk Hotel & Casino in Gqeberha August 23 - Soweto Theatre in Johannesburg October 26 - Pacofs Theatre in Bloemfontein