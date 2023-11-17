WATCH: Trailer drops for 'ZEF: The Story of Die Antwoord' documentary

One of the distinctive elements that set Die Antwoord apart is their incorporation of the Zef counter-culture movement into their music and brand. Characterised by a blend of trashy and avant-garde styles, Zef has become an integral part of “Die Antwoord’s” identity, making the music group stand out in the global music scene.

The band, known for their eccentricities and otherworldly persona, recently announced their EU and European tour dates on social media along with a gory video. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIE ANTWOORD (@dieantwoord) Die Antwoord also released a trailer of their upcoming documentary, adding a layer of mystery and excitement to the news. Given the band's reputation for pushing boundaries and challenging norms, fans can expect an unconventional journey into their inner workings.

The trailer shows footage from their “home cam” videos and snippets from their rare personal lives, which includes the day their daughter Sixteen was born. Die Antwoord have gained a dedicated fan base around the globe. And this documentary promises to reveal the untold story of the band. It is regarded as a much-watch for die-hard fans and those intrigued by the unapologetically unique world of Die Antwoord.

@MinorLyrics wrote on Instagram that Die Antwoord is “the best duo to ever exist”. “I can only imagine how deep and hardcore this adventure will be in this story, ever since I watched ‘picnic’ by anri du toit. “It made me think about their characters on a more spiritual level and because of these two, I’ve gone on to make my own music career,” the social media user added.