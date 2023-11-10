WATCH: Travis Barker trolled for playing drums in delivery room

Instead of silence or soothing music, Travis Barker decided to bring his own rhythm to wife Kourtney Kardashian’s delivery room before the reality star gave birth to their son. In a move that can be described as “drum roll, please”, the Blink-182 drummer shared a video on his TikTok page that gave fans a “backstage“ pass to the delivery room experience.

Barker decided to welcome his son into the world to the sound of his drums which synced to the infant’s heartbeat. He posted the video, with the caption: “Practising to my babies heartbeat 🥁.” The couple’s son was born last week. While the couple has been silent since the birth, rumours have been circulating that they have settled on “Rocky” as a name for their bundle of joy.

Meanwhile, the unusual delivery room activity left fans perplexed. Many took the video’s comments section to troll him. @travisbarker Practicing to my babies heartbeat 🥁 ♬ original sound - Travis Barker @The Punk Flutist said: “He had to BRING that to the doctor’s office 😳😂.” @AuxCayesCherie said: “That would've driven me up the wall😂 Kourtney has the patience of a saint. Congratulations!!!!!”

gemma_couldwell said: “I love Travis, but this would seriously test my patience 😂.” @Kiera Danielle said: “I would be literally so annoyed I couldn’t do it.” @Antoerh commented: “Travis please.”