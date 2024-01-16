WATCH: Trevor Noah thanks his team for 2024 Emmy win

Comedian and former “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah has bagged one of the most prestigious awards in Hollywood entertainment. The South African walked away with an Emmy award for best Variety Talk Series for “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” at the 75th Emmy Awards ceremony held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Despite resigning as the show’s host in December 2022, he has clearly left an incredible mark on viewers. Standing with his former “The Daily Show” team in a behind-the-scenes interview, Noah said: “These are the people, no, there’s no speeches. Thank you to these people man. Ah wow. Congrats guys, every single one of you, thank you. “You know what it was like every single day making this, in the pandemic, out of the pandemic, before the pandemic... Every single one of you, thank you.

“Thank you for lunch, thank you for the scripts, thank you for the jokes, thank you for the meetings, thank you for the field trips, thank you for all of it. Congratulations.” Watch video below: In another interview on the night, Noah said what a privilege it had been to be able to work with a team, who always wanted to make the best TV show, which in turn made him want to be apart of it.

Addressing the “The Daily Show” viewers, he said: “Thank you, first of all, to every single person. The people who watched in the beginning, the people who didn’t believe but watched anyway, the people who came on because they heard something, the people who stayed on. “I’m always eternally grateful to you, and every single other person who helped us to make this, because, there was no one person in making this. I’m just lucky enough to be the face. But thank you.” Noah bagged the prize from late-night heavyweights Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart in his category to win the coveted Primetime Emmy award.