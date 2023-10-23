Independent Online
Monday, October 23, 2023

WATCH: Tweeps troll Cassper Nyovest for messing up Springboks nickname

Cassper Nyovest on X. Picture: X

Published 1h ago

Share

The entire nation of Mzansi was on the edge of their seats this past weekend as they eagerly anticipated the Spingboks semi-final game against England.

The excitement and tension in the air was unmistkable as fans from across the country waited for the thrilling yet strenuous match to unfold.

As the game approached, social media platforms buzzed with support. Videos of fans expressing their devotion flooded the internet.

True to form, some celebrated with spirited songs while others showcased their excitement through dance.

However, internet trolls were lurking and unfortunately Nyovest was caught in the “cross-fire”.

We’ve got many nicknames for our team and “Amabhokobhoko” is a real classic. However, Nyovest, referred to the Springboks as “Amabhakabhaka” and tweeps took the opportunity to drag him, respectfully, of course.

One user wrote: “Ama-bhaka bhaka🙆🇿🇦”

On the other side of the sporting spectrum, “Amabhakabhaka” is one of the many affectionate nicknames reserved for the DStv Premiership side and current MTN8 champions, Orlando Pirates.

Another wrote: “A ware Amabakabaka 😹😹😹😭😭. Pirates won maobane ntjaka 😹😹”

“Amabokoko not Amabakabaka Refilwe...😂Love you Bro,” wrote another.

Another claimed tweeps were not catching the drift of the joke.

“Most people missed the joke of Amabhakabhaka for Life, thinking he’s talking about Pirates.”

Despite getting the nickname wrong, it’s hard to ignore that infectious smile on his face.

