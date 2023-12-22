WATCH: ‘Tyler ICU’s ‘Mnike’ is my song of the year,’ says Rihanna

When South Africans came up with the slogan “Amapiano To The World”, they were in their element because that genre was taking over. One of the most trending genres globally, amapiano, is hard to ignore because it is everywhere.

When you log on TikTok, climb into a taxi or are shopping, you will probably be greeted by an amapiano song. One of the most trending amapiano songs this year was “Mnike”, by Tyler ICU & Tumelo. za. A month after its release in April, the song reached platinum status. It made waves in Africa and across the rest of the world. It is loved by many celebrities, among them, Rihanna.

In an interview with Complex Music at her Fenty x Puma launch, the businesswoman said she was not really an album girl and probably preferred streaming singles. When asked about her song of the year, she said it was “Unavailable” by Davido, featuring Musa Keys, and “Mnike” by Tyler ICU & Tumelo. za. https://t.co/o1pt2fqNMc pic.twitter.com/gGNSheyDvl — 𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐚. 🧚🏽‍♀️ (@___tshego) December 20, 2023 South Africa has a “Song of the Year” tradition, where radio stations announce the Top 10 songs with the highest radio play, and listeners get to vote for their favourite.